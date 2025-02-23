Steve Smith Jr. infidelity accusation goes viral as X user claims ex-NFL WR had affair with his wife

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Steve Smith Sr. looks on before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Warning: This article includes several instances of graphic language.

We may never know how Steve Smith was planning to enjoy his Saturday, but it ended up being eventful.

The former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst was hit with a litany of infidelity accusations from what appears to be the husband of the other woman, with alleged evidence. Smith has been married since 2000 and has four children.

The opening shot was fired late Friday night, when an X account replied to a video of Smith golfing with a straightforward question.

@SteveSmithSr89 hit me up. Does your wife know you’ve been fucking my wife? — “I’m Sorry” (@Lambeaughini) February 22, 2025

The account proceeded to post a screengrab of alleged sexts between Smith and his wife and quoted it in replies to a number of news outlets and larger accounts, including both of Smith's former teams and Kanye West, for some reason.

More details came in another tweet in which the account tagged a number of Smith's sponsors, because he apparently believed it was very important Yeti Coolers knew that Smith was having sex with his wife. Allegedly, his wife met Smith while working for the Ravens' marching band.

There was also a video in which the owner of the account appears to confront Smith on the phone, with Smith repeatedly saying "I'm sorry," as well as a picture of a bare-chested Smith in the bathroom with a unicorn graphic covering his midsection.

So take all of that for what you will. There is a person out there who very clearly has a bone to pick with Smith and isn't afraid about inviting attention to his own personal life.

Smith has been retired from the NFL since the 2016 season, and remains the Panthers' all-time leader in receiving yards. Despite his small stature, Smith became a five-time Pro Bowler and well known throughout the league for his aggressive personality.

Since retiring, Smith has been a regular on NFL Network and hasn't been shywith his opinions.