Steph Curry's live reaction to Luka Dončić trade captured by professional poker player

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Steph Curry's real-time reaction to the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers was filmed by professional poker player Alan Keating.

On Feb. 1, ESPN's Shams Charania shocked the basketball world by reporting a three-team trade that sent Dončić to the City of Angels. The Mavericks received Anthony Davis in the transaction.

When the news was announced around midnight on the East Coast, Keating was attending the Golden State Warriors' charity poker event in Las Vegas. In his most recent vlog, he showed how Curry and his teammates, like the rest of the world, were shaken by the news.

Curry is seen with his jaw dropped while Buddy Hield repeated, "that's not true," to Draymond Green. Warriors assistant general manager Kirk Lacob then approached them to ask about the authenticity of the X post.

An audible gasp is heard around the room as players and participants continue to look around. Curry then let out a high-pitched scream as he playfully placed his phone by his ear.

"To be in the stadium when this happened was unforgettable," Keating said. "Everyone's looking around at each other, 'is this real?' The dealers stopped dealing, everyone's checking their phones, we couldn't believe it."

After acquiring Dončić, the Lakers finished with the third seed in the Western Conference and a 50-32 record. The Purple and Gold fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

Minnesota also eliminated the Dubs, who defeated the Houston Rockets, in the conference semifinals.