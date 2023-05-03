Steph Curry, Klay Thompson to face Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in next edition of 'The Match'

It's NBA dynasty vs. NFL dynasty for the eighth edition of "The Match."

TNT announced on Wednesday that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors will square off against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in the latest version of "The Match," set to air on June 29.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will face off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of TNT’s ‘The Match’ pic.twitter.com/ksj6TKfb5Z — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 3, 2023

Mahomes and Kelce are part of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LVII almost three months ago, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in what was the most-watched TV event of all time. The two of them already have one other Super Bowl ring from a few years ago, and seem poised to capture at least a few more. They are a dynasty, and a young one.

Curry and Thompson are part of an older dynasty with the Warriors. Together they've won four NBA titles and been to the playoffs nine times in the last 11 years. In 2022, just two years after finishing with a 15-50 record, the Warriors were at the top of the NBA again, beating the Boston Celtics in six games.

The timing of "The Match" is interesting. The announcement was made as the NBA Playoffs are still in full force, so Curry and Thompson are still the defending champions. But by the time it airs, there's a chance they won't be. The NBA finals are taking place over the first two weeks of June, and it's possible the Warriors don't even make it that far. They lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

There's still a lot of time for the Warriors to take control of this series with the Lakers, so there's a decent chance the Warriors could stroll onto the course at the Wynn on June 29 as newly-crowned champions. If they do, we can only hope they have the Larry O'Brien Trophy somehow take on the Lombardi Trophy in a championship trophy showdown.