Steelers' T.J. Watt, NFL's sack leader, limps back to locker room with knee injury

Newsmaker Names Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts near teammate linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not the same team without T.J. Watt, and they saw their superstar defender go down with a knee injury Saturday.

Watt was following a play when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley rolled out, and jumped up to try and bat down a pass. When he landed, teammate Montravius Adams came down and hit Watt in the left knee. Watt stayed down while teammates took a knee around him with concerned looks on their faces.

#Steelers TJ Watt may have suffered a pretty significant injury. He's currently in the medical tent but this didn't look good. pic.twitter.com/szQUDoGera — Packers Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) January 6, 2024

Watt went to the medical tent, then walked slowly back to the locker room. He had his gloves off, which indicated his day was done. If Watt could return he surely would have, considering the Steelers were fighting for a playoff spot in Week 18.

Watt was having a big day. He got his 19th sack, taking over the NFL lead. That made some history and put him on the doorstep of some more history.

Watt is now only the second player in NFL history to have at least two seasons with 19 sacks, joining @JJWatt as the only two players to do that. Should join J.J. Watt as a multiple NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, too. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) January 6, 2024

.@_TJWatt leads the NFL with 19 sacks this season.



If he holds onto the lead through Week 18, he'd be the first player in history to win the sack title in 3 separate seasons. pic.twitter.com/vt3LCo5tWu — NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024

Then the injury happened. Watt is the Steelers' best player and perhaps the best defensive player in the NFL. The Steelers had more to worry about than just their playoff future during Saturday's game.