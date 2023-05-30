Stan Van Gundy on Celtics' roster, Nuggets vs. Heat Finals, Joel Embiid & more

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Former NBA head coach and current broadcaster Stan Van Gundy joins Vincent Goodwill for a look back at the Eastern Conference Finals, a look ahead to the NBA Finals, and a discussion about teams changing head coaches.

Stan Van Gundy, fresh off calling game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT, joins Vincent Goodwill for a look back at the series and some comparisons between himself and Boston Celtics’ rookie head coach Joe Mazzulla.

After that, the guys get into a preview of the NBA Finals, where Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will try to once again win a series in the playoffs where they are the underdog against a team with much more talent on the roster. Stan explains how he thinks Erik Spoelstra will try to limit Nikola Jokic, and what he would tell his defense if they were going up against Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro, who has been cleared for basketball activities but has not yet returned to play, is one more card that the Heat have in their back pocket should they decide they need him. Stan played a similar card, bringing back Jameer Nelson for the 2009 NBA Finals, and he explains what that decision process was like.

As a coach who has lost his job more than once, Stan has some thoughts on an offseason that has seen some of the league’s most successful coaches fired by teams that they had turned around or won championships with. He thinks it’s crazy, he doesn’t get it, and he uses the 76ers hiring Nick Nurse to replace Doc Rivers as a jumping off point to explain why changing the coach doesn’t change much at all for your team.

