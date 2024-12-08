Spurs' Zach Collins fined $35,000 for flipping off officials following ejection in Sacramento

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) is escorted off the court after he was ejected during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

On Friday, San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins flipped off the officials after being ejected from the game, marking a memorable moment in an otherwise blowout loss to the Sacramaneto Kings.

Now, the NBA is making Collins pay — $35,000, to be exact. The league announced Saturday that it had fined Collins $35,000 for the "obscene gesture."

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/D1TTgpOtFN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 8, 2024

Collins was ejected early in the second quarter of Saturday's game, in what started with the forward arguing with the referees about a call. Although San Antonio tried to take him out of the game, Collins continued jawing with referee Michael Smith, who handed him a technical.

The Spurs forward dug in further, continuing to yell obscenities until Smith eventually gave him a second technical and threw him out of the game. Collins responded to the ejection by flashing his middle finger, before being escorted off the court.

San Antonio went on to lose the game, 140-113.

The NBA has strict rules against disrespecting officials, and is known for punishing players for using obscene language and gestures in what it considers a family-friendly sport. Last month, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was also fined $35,000 for flipping the bird at a fan; ironically, the incident also took place in Sacramento.