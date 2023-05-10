Slumping Carlos Correa sympathizes with jeering Twins fans: 'I'd boo myself too'

San Diego Padres v Minnesota Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 09: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins reacts to striking out against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning at Target Field on May 9, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Padres defeated the Twins 6-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

After a wild offseason, the regular season hasn't started well for Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He's struggled mightily at the plate, and after another disappointing game on Tuesday night, Correa began to hear boos at Target Field for the first time — boos that were directed at him.

"I'd boo myself, too, with the amount of money I'm making, and I'm playing like that," Correa said via MLB.com, referring to the six-year, $200 million contract he signed with the Twins in January.

Here's the at-bat against the San Diego Padres that brought the boo birds out of hiding. Correa was at the plate in the bottom of the seventh with two on and two out. The Twins were down by just two runs, so a well-placed double could have tied the game. But Correa flailed at the ball, dramatically swinging through strike three and ending the inning.

Ugly at-bat & strikeout for Carlos Correa results in 2 runners left stranded & the home crowd booing him. Correa is now hitting .187. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/NzfSOD5kmS — Talkin' Twins ⚾️ (@TalkinTwins) May 10, 2023

That's what it looks like when your triple slash falls to .185/.261/.363 for the season. (That's also what it looks like when your average with runners in scoring position falls to .138.) Overall, Correa went 0-for-5 with six runners left on base in the Twins' 6-1 loss. If the season ended today, it would be the worst triple slash of his career by far.

Thankfully for Correa, the season is not ending today. There are still 120+ baseball games to play, and he's working with Twins hitting coach David Popkins to bust out of that slump. One mechanical change they've made has already helped Correa feel like he's driving the ball further, and they're also working on undoing the effects of the stretching and yoga he did during the offseason. While staying limber is good, the increased flexibility made his swing longer, and it's now taking him too long to get the bat to the ball in time to hit it.

The results might not come immediately, but Correa knows he needs to keep at it and eventually the hits will fall.

“Obviously, this has been a rough start, but the season doesn't end there,” Correa said. “So, my work doesn't end there, either. Just keep working, trusting the process of the work I'm putting in the cage every single day, and naturally, something is going to click.”