Sluggish Chiefs rally past Bengals to clinch 8th straight AFC West title

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 31: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have averted disaster.

Despite another sluggish Sunday, they rallied for a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The win didn't do much to quell concerns about a tepid offense that anchored Kansas City through a 2-4 stretch following their Week 10 bye. But it did secure the AFC West title, avoiding a Week 18 scenario that could have seen them eliminated from the postseason.

The Chiefs got off to a strong start with a 75-yard opening drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Isaiah Pacheco. They wouldn't find the end zone from there.

After the Bengals answered with a touchdown to tie the game, the Chiefs turned the ball over with a fumble on their next possession. The Bengals then took a 17-17 lead that the the Chiefs cut to 17-13 at halftime. From there, kicker Harrison Butker and the Kansas City defense did the bulk of the work.

Butker successfully kicked four second-half field goals to extend a personal 18-0 scoring run over the Bengals as Kansas City shut Cincinnati out in the second half.

The Bengals had a chance to tie the game after Butker's sixth field goal extended Kansas City's lead to 25-17. They converted a fourth-and-18 after Justin Reid sack of Jake Browning at the Cincinnati 38-yard line. But Chiefs defenders sacked Browning two more times to force a fourth-and-27 that the Bengals would not convert.

The stop allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock and clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West title.