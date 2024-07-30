Simone Biles reveals gold-medal winning gymnastics team's name: 'F Around and Find Out'

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: (L-R) Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera of Team United States celebrate winning the gold medal after the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages) (Tom Weller/VOIGT/Getty Images)

PARIS — One of the traditions of the United States women’s gymnastic team is after winning a gold medal in the team competition, they give themselves a name.

The Magnificent Seven of 1996 in Atlanta. The Fierce Five of 2012 in London. The Final Five of 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Just minutes after the current iteration captured gold in team like the aforementioned, its name was revealed at a press conference.

The name:

“F Around and Find Out,” Simone Biles said.

On Tuesday, the world did as the gymnastics team completed its so-called “Redemption Tour” by winning gold over Italy by a comfortable 5.802 points over Italy. Brazil won bronze.

It was the Americans fourth gold medal winning team and a comeback from 2021 in Tokyo when the U.S. took silver behind the Russians. In that one, Biles, the team’s star, dropped out of the competition after a single vault because she lacked the air awareness to continue.

Four gymnasts from the Tokyo Games returned for Paris and they brought age, experience and plenty of confidence with them. Where U.S. gymnastics teams of the past often featured teenage stars, the four that competed Tuesday were all in their 20s — Biles, 27; Suni Lee, 21; Jade Carey, 24; and Jordan Chiles, 23. Hezly Rivera, 16, was a back-up ready to go when needed.

With a more mature group, comes a more mature name.

The question was asked at a media conference by former American gymnastics star Aly Raisman, a member of both the London and Rio squads and former Biles teammate.

At first the group didn’t want to say. Then Biles, after some prodding, tried to list off the initials only to blurt it out before everyone laughed.

Biles and Lee — each a former all-around gold medalist — will compete again Thursday for individual gold.

It’s the next chance to show the meaning behind their nickname.