Siakam's future in Toronto, Quickley's upside & Anunoby's fit with the Knicks | Devine Intervention

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams, but not before the guys talk about finding joy in Jordan Clarkson's triple-double for the Utah Jazz.

Dan (a Knicks fan) and Blake (a Raptors fan) talk about their immediate and emotional reactions when they heard of the trade initially and how those feelings have changed in the days since. One big shoe left to drop for the Raptors is if they intend to trade away Pascal Siakam in a similar fashion and what they would be looking for in return if they did.

After running through some fake trades for Siakam, Blake explains why he is happy the Raptors targeted Immanuel Quickley, who has the potential to end up as the best player in this deal and will see a lot more time on the court in Toronto than he did in New York.

RJ Barrett was the 3rd pick in the NBA Draft behind Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. He’s still only 23 years old. So why was he talked about recently as a “toxic asset” and how will he fit in with his hometown Toronto Raptors?

Dan is looking to find out which opinion of OG Anunoby is the right one. Is he overrated or underrated? Blake Murphy explains that it depends on context and the goals of the team that he’s on, making it sound like the Knicks found exactly the right player for their team. Will they make another move before the trade deadline or wait until the offseason to swing for the fences?

The Raptors are building their team around Scottie Barnes, and adding Quickley to their offense should afford him more spacing to work with. Which player will benefit more from playing with the other?

