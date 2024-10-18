Should Rams trade Cooper Kupp? QB Room Week 6 & Broncos smash Saints, but are they really any good? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the New Orleans Saints losing 33-10 to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Riddled by injuries and with looming salary cap issues, is there anything the Saints can do to save their season?

In the wake of the Davante Adams and Amari Cooper trades, the trio talk through other WR deals that could get done before the deadline. Could the Bengals offense recover if they were to trade away Tee Higgins? And would the Los Angeles Rams consider trading Cooper Kupp to the Kansas City Chiefs?

Then it’s time for the QB Room as they take a look at Drake Maye's rising star with the Patriots, Bryce Young's uncertain future with the Panthers and Brock Purdy’s stock continuing to rise. Plus, Fitz & Frank give their stupid underdog picks for the weekend.

(0:35) Broncos @ Saints recap

(22:56) DeAndre Hopkins trade potential

(27:10) Tee Higgins trade potential

(27:58) Cooper Kupp trade potential

(31:30) Tee Higgins continued

(35:08) Mike Williams trade potential

(36:49) Drake Maye first starting performance

(47:14) Bryce Young on the trading block?

(49:25) QB stock exchange

(58:33) Stupid underdog picks

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

