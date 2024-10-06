Shohei Ohtani hits 1st career playoff HR to tie Game 1 in Dodgers-Padres NLDS

Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
In his second career postseason at-best, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar crushed a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres. Dodger Stadium was happy, to say the least.
Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
In his second career postseason at-best, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar crushed a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres. Dodger Stadium was happy, to say the least.
Thursday, November 28, 2024!
Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday, October 19
Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!