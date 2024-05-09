Sheldon Keefe fired as Maple Leafs' head coach after 5 seasons

Toronto Maple Leafs players and coaches talk to the media for the last time this season. Toronto, ON - May 6: Head coach Sheldon Keefe takes responsibility for Leafs playoff performance. Toronto Maple Leafs players and coaches talk to the media for the last time this season. PD Nick Lachance/Toronto Star Nick Lachance/Toronto Star (Nick Lachance/Toronto Star via Getty Images) (Toronto Star/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe days after the team lost its First Round series to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

"Today's decision was difficult," said Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving in a statement. "Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal. We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best."

Keefe took over as Maple Leafs' head coach in Nov. 2019 when he replaced Mike Babcock. In parts of five seasons he led the team to a 212-97-40 record, which includes three straight 100-point seasons.

This story will be updated.