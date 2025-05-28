Several Big Ten ADs wouldn't support '5+11' CFP format if SEC keeps 8-game conference schedule: Sources

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: A detailed view of the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship logo on display at 2025 CFP National Championship Playoff Fan Central at Georgia World Congress Center on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Big Ten athletic directors on Wednesday discussed the potential College Football Playoff model that would include five automatic bids for conference champions and 11 at-large bids, but many in the group said they would not support such a model if the SEC remains at eight conference games.

The SEC has previously held discussions on moving to a nine-game conference schedule. The talks are most notable because the Big Ten and SEC hold authority over any future playoff format, according to a memorandum of understanding all conferences signed last spring.

The Big 12, in the midst of its own spring meetings in Orlando, showed support for the 5+11 model. The ACC supports that format as well. As Yahoo Sports reported last week, the Big 12 and ACC proposed that model, as well as a "4-4-3-3-1+1" format, to the Big Ten and SEC earlier in May. The 5+11 model and a previous "4-4-2-2-1+3" are the formats under the most consideration. Pushback from SEC coaches has sparked more discussion from many SEC athletic directors who favor the "4-4-2-2-1+3" model.

SEC presidents are meeting on Wednesday evening in Destin, Florida, during the conference's annual spring meetings. A decision on the future CFP format, or perhaps even a consensus, is not expected here this week. A decision or vote on 8 vs. 9 SEC games is also not expected.