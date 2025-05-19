SEVEN weekend sweeps, booing at the Subway Series | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Spring cleaning was in full effect in the MLB over weekend. Seven teams pulled out brooms and swept their series. Jake and Jordan break down each series including surprising sweeps of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, while the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds broke out the brooms in their grudge matches against the Orioles and Guardians, respectively.

Someone gets fired, someone gets suspended and someone gets booed. The guys discuss everything that happened around the league, on and off the field, and what it could mean going forward.

Your weekend recap is here. Come listen at the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(1:32) - Nats sweep Orioles

(15:51) - Phillies sweep Pirates

(25:52) - Angels sweep Dodgers

(32:46) - Mariners sweep Padres

(34:58) - Reds sweep Guardians

(40:31) - Giants sweep A's

(42:18) - Subway Series

(50:55) - Braves/Red Sox

(55:31) - Turbo Mode

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts