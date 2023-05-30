SEC scheduling proposals, what does Nick Saban want & which state is the laziest?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all the latest developments happening right now at this year’s SEC meetings.

The SEC is facing a big proposal of adding another in-conference game to each team’s schedule, which would shift the dynamics of the conference. The newly proposed 9-team format is controversial due to the permanent games each team will have. The shifting of program strength has coaches like Nick Saban disgruntled over the strength of schedule. Additionally, the weight of another SEC game could favor a 3-loss team making the playoff in the future if the three losses are close and respectable.

Other topics discussed during the SEC meetings included new NIL sanctions, the sports gambling industry & increased payment for an additional in-conference matchup.

Next, the guys chat about more information coming out surrounding the gambling scandal stemming from a bettor placing a large wager on an Alabama-LSU baseball.

A new study has ranked the laziest states in America so the podcast places their votes for which one is top-dog. The SEC states’ high representation in the rankings is off-putting given the fans’ elevated rate of shenanigans in the offseason.

A University of Oregon golfer suffered a very strange injury during the college championships and had to be removed from the tournament after stepping on a tee.

The updated list of non-NCAA championships released and the show reacts to the winners from cornhole, forensics, ballroom dance & much more.

The Big 12 is also conducting their annual meeting this week with a feverish desire to expand. Their options are being narrowed down to a group of Pac-12 schools and a group of basketball powerhouses.

Lastly, in news of the weird, a man in India drained a dam to retrieve his phone & two Wendy’s patrons in Ohio were upset at a lack of cheese.

1:00 Should the SEC play 8 or 9 in-conference games

16:04 What does Nick Saban want out of SEC meetings?

22:27 Gambling and NIL topics were approached at SEC meetings

28:11 The laziest states in America

30:57 There is a new layer in the college baseball gambling scandal

35:27 An Oregon golfer suffered an injury during his college tournament

39:15 The Big-12 is meeting this week about their realignment

47:25 The updated non-NCAA national championships

53:12 A man in India used a destructive way to recover a phone

55:57 55:20 Two people were arrested after a Wendy’s robbery due to cheese

