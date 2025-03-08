Seahawks trade QB Geno Smith to Raiders, where he'll reunite with Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 5: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks on the sideline during the fist half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Geno Smith is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks traded their starting quarterback to the Raiders on Friday in exchange for a third-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The trade will reunite Smith with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who previously coached him in Seattle.

The Seahawks had reportedly been discussing a contract extension with Smith, but couldn't come to an agreement and opted to trade him instead. Now, they are reportedly targeting Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency.

This article will be updated with more information.

