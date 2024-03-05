Seahawks reportedly release Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs in cap saving

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs in a move to free up approximately $27.5 million in cap space, according to NFL Network.
This story will be updated.
The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs in a move to free up approximately $27.5 million in cap space, according to NFL Network.
This story will be updated.
Taking Back Sunday
Win tickets to see AJR!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out the photos!
Help 97X #breakthestigma around mental health.
Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!