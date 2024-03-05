Seahawks reportedly release Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs in cap saving

Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs in a move to free up approximately $27.5 million in cap space, according to NFL Network.

This story will be updated.

