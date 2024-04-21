Scottie Scheffler holds massive 5-shot lead as RBC Heritage is called for darkness, set for Monday finish

RBC Heritage - Final Round HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 21: Scottie Scheffler walks off the 13th hole green during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler will have to wait.

Scheffler, who is just a week removed from his second career win at the Masters, came close to picking up his second straight PGA Tour win on Sunday afternoon. Scheffler held a massive five-shot lead over the field when play was called due to darkness at Harbour Town on Sunday night. Scheffler has just three holes to go to close out the RBC Heritage.

While much of the field got their rounds done, Scheffler will head back out to the 16th tee box at 8 a.m. to wrap up his final round. Either way, his win at the RBC Heritage is all but sealed up.

Scheffler entered Saturday's round in South Carolina three shots off the lead, but he quickly jumped to the top of the leaderboard just seven holes later. He finished his third round with a bogey-free 63, which gave him a one-shot advantage headed into Sunday.

While Wyndham Clark put a bit of pressure on Scheffler early on Sunday — Clark posted a 20 on his front nine with five birdies and an eagle, and then finished his final round 65 to get to 15-under on the week — Scheffler didn't miss a step. He chipped in for eagle at the second to immediately get under par for his round, and then took a three-shot lead at the turn. Scheffler pushed that lead to four shots when play was called for more than two hours due to weather, too.

Scheffler made one last birdie before play was called for the night on Sunday, and he sank a clutch par putt on the 15th green after hitting it into the water earlier on the hole to maintain his lead after the horn had sounded.

Shot 2: In the water

Shot 5: In the hole for par



Scottie Scheffler maintains his 5-shot lead into Monday @RBC_Heritage. pic.twitter.com/sgeugmk9mo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2024

Clark was the only golfer at 15-under to finish for the day. Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala are all in a tie with him at second with a few holes to go. Justin Thomas is in a tie for sixth, though he's done with his tournament. Ludvig Aberg — who finished in second last week at Augusta National — and Patrick Rodgers are both with Thomas at 14-under on the week. They'll finish up on Monday morning, too.

Assuming Scheffler can win on Monday morning, it will mark his 10th career victory on the PGA Tour. He'll be the third-fastest to hit that mark, too, behind only Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Scheffler will enter a 49th consecutive week at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday morning regardless of the finish.

Scheffler will be just the third Masters winner to win the following week on Tour if he can close out the win, too, and the first since Bernhard Langer did so in 1985. Gary Player was the first to pull that off in 1978. Scheffler will also the first major championship winner to win the following week on Tour since Woods in 2006.