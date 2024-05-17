Scottie Scheffler detained by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during traffic incident

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Scottie Scheffler was detained early Friday morning following an incident with a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Darlington reported on the incident on SportsCenter shortly before 7 a.m.

The PGA Championship has been delayed due to an accident outside Valhalla Golf Club that involved a pedestrian fatality, according to Louisville police.

