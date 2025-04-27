In scary Talladega moment, tire carrier gets brushed by car on pit road, but he's fine

NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 27: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Chili's Ride the 'Dente Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) (Logan Riely/Getty Images)
By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Bit of a scary moment at Talladega on Sunday afternoon, as the tire handler for Carson Hocevar took a pretty hard hit from the incoming car of Josh Berry. Hocevar's car was canted out onto pit road, and when Berry came through, well, a touch of chaos ensued.

The tire carrier, Jarius Morehead, said in a brief television interview afterward that he was fine after the hit. Morehead played college football at N.C. State. Here's him in a more favorable moment:

As a safety, Morehead surely made a few hard tackles ... though none as hard as getting hit by a car. Fortunately, all is well; that's why pit road speed limits exist.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!