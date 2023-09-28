Ryder Cup 2023: Opening foursome pairings promise drama

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 28: Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe tees off on the eighth hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 28, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup will begin Friday morning with four foursome pairings that will kick off the three-day event with a flourish. All times ET:

Match 1, 1:35 a.m.Team Europe: Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

Team USA: Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns

Match 2, 1:50 a.m.Team Europe: Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg

Team USA: Max Homa & Brian Harman

Match 3, 2:05 a.m.Team Europe: Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka

Team USA: Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa

Match 4, 2:20 a.m.Team Europe: Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood

Team USA: Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay

In foursomes, players alternate shots on one ball. Players must alternate tee shots. The events are match play. The United States currently holds the Ryder Cup, but has not won in Europe in 30 years.