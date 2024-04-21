Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney 3 times en route to stunning upset

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after knocking down Devin Haney during a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

It was a strange juxtaposition Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Barclays Center. On one side was Devin Haney promising to make his opponent pay for his antics throughout fight week. Across from him was 25-year-old Ryan Garcia, promising to bring death to his longtime rival.

There was no death, but the 25-year-old labeled "mentally fragile" by many delivered the upset for the ages.

Garcia put an exclamation point by scoring three knockdowns of Devin Haney en route to a majority decision.

The judges scored it 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109.

This breaking news story will be updated.