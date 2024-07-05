Ryan Garcia, already suspended a year, expelled from WBC after hateful comments

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Devin Haney at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ryan Garcia further turned himself into a boxing pariah on Thursday with a series of hateful comments which resulted in his expulsion from the World Boxing Council, one of the sports' major sanctioning bodies.

The suspended boxer has been posting no shortage of unhinged comments for the past several weeks, but he drew new backlash by, among other things, using slurs, saying he hates black people and saying he'd like to kill George Floyd again while giggling with acquaintances on an X space:

"I hate n*****s, I'm anti-black ... N*****, I'm KKK, I hate n*****s ... Hey, let's go bring George Floyd back to life and kill that n***** again.'

That was nowhere nearthe extent of his comments either. He later ruled out any idea of apologizing.

Only a few hours later, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced he was expelling Garcia from his organization. He also mentioned that Garcia had declined multiple attempts by the WBC to provide help with mental health and substance abuse.

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

Garcia's own parents later released a statement disavowing his comments and saying he needs help:

"Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family's, true character or beliefs. Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised.

"Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We appreciate the continued support, prayers and compassion."

Garcia is currently serving a one-year suspension he received after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug Ostarine following what should have been a star-making win over WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. That win has since turned into a no-contest, though Garcia's legal team has provided evidence the positive test was due to supplement contamination.

The suspension and expulsion are the latest chapters of what has beeb a very public decline for Garcia since the start of of 2024. In the span of about six months, Garcia has:

And now, the expulsion. It's very clear Garcia is not well. It's very unclear when, or even if, he will step into the ring again.