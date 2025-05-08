'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 10: How to watch, TV channel, contestants, guest judges and more

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 is making some changes to its format when it premieres this Friday. This season will not only feature more All Stars than any other season – 18 of them! – it will also debut an all-new bracket-style competition. The queens will be divided into three groups of six and will compete within their brackets over the course of three episodes. When that period ends, the three queens with the most points from their group will move to the semifinals where they will sashay ever closer to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. This season features some truly jaw-dropping guest judges too, including Wicked duo Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ this Friday, May 9, with two new episodes. New episodes will drop every Friday, and you can also catch episodes of the after-show, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked immediately after. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars every week.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 trailer:

When is the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 premiere?

Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres on Friday, May 9. The show will premiere with two all-new episodes.

What channel is RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 on?

Though new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race air on MTV (and eventually arrive on Paramount+), RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars streams exclusively on Paramount+, so you'll need a subscription to watch.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars without cable:

Paramount+ will be airing this season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars exclusively, so you'll need a subscription

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 judges

This season's RPDRAS judges will include all the usual suspects: Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, TS Madison and recurring judge Law Roach will all be in the building. They will be joined by a rotating cast of guest judges, too, including Ice Spice, Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, Kate Beckinsale, Susanne Bartsch, Adam Shankman, Jamal Sims, Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 contestants:

This season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will feature the largest group of queens in the show's history. They include:

Acid Betty (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8)

Aja (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3)

Alyssa Hunter (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

Bosco (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

Cynthia Lee Fontaine (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9)

Daya Betty (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

DeJa Skye (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

Denali (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

Ginger Minj (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6)

Irene the Alien (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15)

Jorgeous (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9)

Kerri Colby (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

Lydia B. Kollins (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15)

Nicole Paige Brooks (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2)

Olivia Lux (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

Phoenix (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3)

Tina Burner (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

Where can I watch the other seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?

You can watch every season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, including the upcoming season 10, on Paramount+.