Ross meets with Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, Coach Prime's team building & is Kentucky locking in on Scott Drew?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the war being waged by Chip Gaines and the Baylor community against Kentucky fans over Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew.

They then evaluate the possibility of a college football “super league” existing based on reporting last week by The Athletic. Dellenger shuts down the possibility based on the advancement of the College Football Playoff’s new media rights deal.

Their focus shifts to Dellenger’s recent visit with new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Forde and Wetzel discuss how a completely different vibe will work for the Crimson Tide, as Dellenger explains all of the changes he’s witnessed.

After the break, they react to the latest quotes from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders regarding his recruiting and handling of his roster. They discuss if they think there is a chance that Coach Prime hangs around after his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leave.

To wrap the show, Wetzel shares a story of a man who stole guacamole from a Chipotle in Michigan and how it got ugly quick.

