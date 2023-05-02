Rookie RB Bijan Robinson will wear No. 7 with the Falcons, same as Mike Vick

Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Bijan Robinson speaks at an NFL football news conference at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Mike Vick doesn't have his number retired with the Atlanta Falcons, but his No. 7 is still iconic in the franchise.

You'll still see plenty of No. 7 jerseys around Atlanta, and there will be plenty more to come. Running back Bijan Robinson, the eighth overall pick of the NFL draft last week, is an exciting rookie and he's going to sell a lot of merchandise. His jersey choice was notable.

There's something about that #7 pic.twitter.com/bNjLj7los8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 2, 2023

Kicker Younghoe Koo had been wearing the No. 7 jersey. He'll make a switch for the new star rookie back.

Robinson wore No. 5 with the Texans Longhorns. That number was taken by last year's top 10 pick, receiver Drake London. Robinson had to find a new number, and he picked one that is quite familiar in Atlanta.

Vick had a complicated NFL legacy, but his stardom endures. Robinson, the favorite to win NFL offensive rookie of the year, has a chance to become a very popular player in Atlanta. Plenty of Falcons fans might soon have a pair of No. 7 jerseys in their closets to choose from.