Romeo Doubs, after serving 1-game suspension, scores a pair of TDs to lead Packers past Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 13: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers dives for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Romeo Doubs didn’t waste any time in his return on Sunday afternoon.

Doubs, who missed last week’s contest while serving a one-game suspension, dominated on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver caught a pair of touchdowns to help them surge ahead and beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-13. That moved the Packers to 4-2 on the season and gave them their fourth win in their last five games.

Doubs was suspended for a single game for "conduct detrimental to the team," which caused him to miss last week's 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Doubs reportedly skipped a pair of practices in the days leading up to that game because he was upset with how the Packers were using him in their passing game. He addressed the situation on Friday and denied that report. Doubs said he sat out their win over the Rams due to mental health concerns.

“I absolutely wish I would’ve handled things differently,” he said.

If there were any concerns about the Packers’ passing game, however, they should be long gone after Sunday. Doubs finished with 49 yards on three catches, and he was targeted four times. His first touchdown of the season came on the first play of the second quarter when he caught a short pass on the sidelines and dove into the end zone. That put the Packers up 14-0 early.

Doubs then followed it up with a second touchdown late in the third quarter on a 20-yard reception that quarterback Jordan Love barely got off while trying to escape a sack well in the backfield.

That touchdown came after the Cardinals had put up 13 unanswered points and were threatening to mount a comeback. Any hope of that quickly faded, though, as the Cardinals fumbled on their next two possessions. The Packers simply held on the rest of the way to grab the 21-point win.

Kyler Murray went 22-of-32 for 214 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Arizona, which dropped it to 2-4 on the year. Trey Benson led the Cardinals on the ground with 26 rushing yards on five carries, and Trey McBride had 96 receiving yards on eight catches. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. collapsed on the field and left the game early in the second quarter after he took a hard hit while trying to make a catch. He did not return, and was ruled out with a concussion.

Love finished throwing 22-of-32 for 258 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He hit Christian Watson, who had a team high 68 receiving yards, and Jayden Reed for his other two scores after Doubs' touchdowns. Josh Jacobs led the team with 62 rushing yards on 18 carries, too.

Doubs entered the day with 169 receiving yards on 12 catches and 20 targets this season, his third with the Packers. He was second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards before his suspension, too. The 24-year-old is in the third year of his initial four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal with Green Bay after it selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada.

Even though his suspension wasn't great for either him or the Packers, both sides have clearly moved past it. The Doubs comeback game is officially complete.