Rockies fire manager Bud Black amid MLB-worst 7-33 record

Padres Rockies Baseball Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Colorado Rockies announced the firing of manager Bud Black on Sunday, following a 9-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The Rockies have the worst record in Major League Baseball at 7-33.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!