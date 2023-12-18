Rockets Dillon Brooks, Ime Udoka ejected in final seconds vs. Bucks after losing cool with refs

Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

Dillon Brooks and Ime Udoka were heated with officials Sunday, leading to ejections for the Houston Rockets guard and head coach in the final seconds of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The ejections were trigged by Brooks' response to a perceived no-call as Houston looked to rally from a 125-116 deficit in the final minute. Brooks deflected a pass from Bucks forward Khris Middleton in the backcourt, then saved the ball from going out of bounds with a toss back toward the court.

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton retrieved the loose ball and passed it to a teammate in the frontcourt. Then a whistle blew. Brooks had been called for a technical foul. Middleton made contact with Brooks when Brooks chased down the initial loose ball out of bounds. Brooks contended that he was pushed out of bounds and that Middleton should have been called for a foul.

That wasn't the end of things.

Dillon Brooks and Ime Udoka are ejected!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uyvUVh3Hn5 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 18, 2023

Brooks continued jaw at referee Suyash Mehta, who was quick to call another technical, resulting in Brooks' ejection. With the game effectively over at this point, neither appeared interested in showing restraint. Brooks continued to share words with Mehta as he left the court.

Before Brooks made it to the sideline, another whistle blew. This time, Udoka was T'd up and ejected. He too took issue with the no-call and let Mehta have an earful after the official tossed Brooks. Udoka wasn't done.

After the game, Udoka lambasted the "same refs missing the same calls throughout the game" in comments that will surely court a fine from the NBA.

Ime Udoka is clearly pissed at the "same refs" pic.twitter.com/mOc2WAhiCQ — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 18, 2023

"It was a blatant missed push out of bounds on that call, obviously" Udoka told reporters. "Same refs missing the same calls throughout the game — calling it very quickly or tight on other plays. It was that specific play, but it was a ton of missed calls throughout."

Udoka should expect to hear from the league office in the coming days.