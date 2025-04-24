Robert Griffin III reportedly set to join Fox Sports as a college football analyst

Robert Griffin III at Netflix's "Receiver" premiere held at the Tudum Theater on July 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III will reportedly be calling college football games again in 2025.

According to the Athletic, Griffin is set to join Fox Sports for its college football coverage. Griffin would replace Brock Huard on the network's No. 2 team as Huard is leaving his post to coach his son's football team.

Griffin will be paired with Jason Benetti. Fox’s No. 1 college football team is Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt. Per the report, “the deal is anticipated to go through, but a contract has not yet been signed. When ESPN lets go of an employee under contract, it continues to pay the person, but does have the right to block them from other moves.”

The 2011 Heisman winner was let go from ESPN in August of 2024. He had served as a game analyst for the network’s college football coverage and had also appeared on debate shows and ESPN’s pregame show ahead of Monday Night Football.

Joining Fox will give Griffin the chance to call a lot of Big 12 games as Benetti and Huard were typically assigned to the conference’s biggest game of the weekend in 2024. Griffin starred at Baylor from 2008 through 2011 and won the Heisman in his final season as he threw for nearly 4,300 yards and 37 TDs while rushing for 699 yards and 10 scores.

He was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft behind Andrew Luck and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season with the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders. However, a knee injury derailed his professional career and he spent a season with the Browns and three seasons with the Ravens as a backup after three seasons with Washington.