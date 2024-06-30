Reports: Warriors waiving Chris Paul, who will become a free agent

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 05, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are waiving point guard Chris Paul ahead of the start of free agency, according to multiple reports.

The 12-time All-Star will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent.