Reports: Warriors waiving Chris Paul, who will become a free agent

The Golden State Warriors are waiving point guard Chris Paul ahead of the start of free agency, according to multiple reports.
The 12-time All-Star will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent.
The Golden State Warriors are waiving point guard Chris Paul ahead of the start of free agency, according to multiple reports.
The 12-time All-Star will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent.
Enter for your chance to win tickets!
Enter for a chance to win
It’s Copa America 2024 and Michelob Ultra has your tickets to the biggest matches in Orlando and Miami!
Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday, October 19
Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.