Reports: PSG suspends Lionel Messi for unauthorized Saudi trip, a hint that he'll leave as free agent

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Paris Saint-Germain will fine and suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks after the Argentine superstar skipped training to take an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The punishment, and Messi's decision to travel to the Gulf one day after a dispiriting 3-1 loss, comes with speculation swirling around his future, one month before he is set to become one of the most high-profile free agents in sports history.

On Monday, the first day of the last month of his PSG contract, Messi reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia to fulfill obligations related to his sponsorship contract with the petrostate. According to reports, he'd previously asked for permission to do so, but PSG's sporting director and manager — who had promised all players two days off if they beat Lorient on Sunday — only granted that permission if PSG won or drew Sunday's game.

Instead, with Messi starting and playing 90 minutes, PSG lost, leaving its lead atop Ligue 1 at five points with five games to go. The following day, the entire squad trained — without Messi, who'd gone to Saudi Arabia.

ESPN reported that his absence created tension within the locker room. In other circumstances, perhaps it might've been excused — perhaps Messi, the greatest player ever, would have been afforded special status and treatment — but PSG officials reacted swiftly. According to reports, they decided that Messi won't play or even train for two weeks, and won't be paid.

In doing so, rather than taking a soft stance to woo Messi back to Paris for another season, they all but acknowledged that he'll be leaving as a free agent this summer — with Barcelona, Saudi clubs and Major League Soccer's Inter Miami all circling as rumored suitors.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.