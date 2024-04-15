Report: USA basketball roster for Paris Olympics to feature LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke around with one another during their game at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Team USA will feature some familiar faces at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the Summer Games featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The roster will also include Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis, per the report.

The team may elect to initially keep one spot open, per the report.