Report: Paul George agrees to max $212M contract with 76ers as Philadelphia pursues NBA championship

Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Paul George has agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract to join the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday.

George joins a 76ers team featuring seven-time All-Star and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, the reigning NBA Most Improved Player. The addition of George resets the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, where the 76ers seek to join the champion Boston Celtics as contenders for the NBA title.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

