Report: Patriots lose 2 OTAs for violating NFL offseason rules

NFL: DEC 24 Bengals at Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 24: A close up view of the New England Patriots logo on a helmet during a game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have lost two days of organized team activities this spring due to a violation of the NFL's offseason rules, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The team canceled Thursday’s OTA, which was going to be the first attended by reporters this spring, unexpectedly on Wednesday. A second OTA next week was also taken away.

It’s unclear what rule the Patriots broke specifically, or which practice next week was taken away by the league.

The Patriots had 10 OTAs on their schedule this offseason. The practices, which are voluntary and do not allow any contact, are monitored by the NFL Players Association for possible rules violations.

There have been several other teams penalized for OTA violations in recent years, specifically when it comes to the non-contact rule. The Dallas Cowboys lost practices in both 2021 and 2022 for violating that rule. The league fined Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and took away a 2023 OTA practice as a result, too. The Chicago Bears had to cancel a practice last summer for the same reason. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, among others, have also faced similar penalties in the last few years, too.

The Patriots went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs for just the second time in the past 14 seasons. Longtime coach Bill Belichick will enter his 24th season with the franchise this fall.