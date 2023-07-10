Report: Northwestern investigated baseball coach Jim Foster over 'bullying' and 'abusive behavior' allegations

SPORTS-BBC-NORTHWESTERN-BULLYING-TB Northwestern University head baseball coach Jim Foster heads back to the dugout for a game against the University of Notre Dame at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on May 16, 2023. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Northwestern's baseball team was the center of an internal investigation this year after allegations that first-year coach Jim Foster engaged in "bullying" and "abusive behavior" last season, according to the Chicago Tribune .

The report comes amid a massive scandal and investigation into hazing allegations with the football program and head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

According to the Tribune, former players, alumni and others close to the program said they alerted Northwestern officials, including university president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg, of what they saw as “problematic behavior” from Foster as early as last fall. A human resources investigation was later launched.

Northwestern found “sufficient evidence” that Foster “engaged in bullying and abusive behavior,” an HR document said, via the Tribune. Foster allegedly “made an inappropriate comment regarding a female staff member and spoke negatively about his staff to other staff members.”

That document, per the report, said the investigation was shared with athletic department leaders so they could “take appropriate remedial action.” It’s unclear what action, if any, was taken. Further specifics of the allegations are not known, though Foster’s interactions with players and staff reportedly “could be cold, at times, and, at others, combative."

Foster was hired to take over Northwestern’s baseball team last year after a six year run coaching Army, where he won four conference titles and was named the Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2022. The Wildcats went 10-40 last season. Several longtime assistant coaches left the program in the first few weeks of the season, and 16 players entered the transfer portal after the season ended. At least six players, per the Tribune, met with Gragg or others in the athletic department about Foster’s behavior.