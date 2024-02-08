Report: Mavericks swap Grant Williams for PJ Washington in trade with Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Check back soon for more details.
The Dallas Mavericks are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Check back soon for more details.
Taking Back Sunday
Win tickets to see AJR!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out the photos!
Help 97X #breakthestigma around mental health.
Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!