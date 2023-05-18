Report: Levi's Stadium, 49ers to host Super Bowl LX in 2026

Fans at Levi's Stadium watch from a general view during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Super Bowl is headed back to the Bay Area.

The NFL is expected to award Super Bowl LX in 2026 to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, at its league meetings next week, according to the Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer.

News: NFL owners are expected to award the 2026 Super Bowl to @LevisStadium at next week’s meeting. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 18, 2023

It will mark the first time the San Francisco 49ers’ have hosted the Super Bowl since 2016, and just the second time in the stadium’s history. The stadium first opened in 2014, and replaced Candlestick Park as the 49ers’ home. The stadium has an expanded capacity of about 75,000 people for major events.

The NFL has already announced Super Bowl locations through the 2025 game. Levi’s Stadium and the 49ers have reportedly been in discussions with the league about hosting in 2026 for about a year, per Fischer.

Levi’s Stadium will also serve as a host site for the 2026 World Cup later that summer. The stadium is one of 11 NFL venues in the United States that will host matches for the World Cup, which is being hosted jointly with Canada and Mexico.

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the game next season at Allegiant Stadium, marking the first time they’ve gotten the game since relocating to Nevada before the 2020 season. Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host Super Bowl LIX in 2025. New Orleans hasn’t hosted since 2013, when the game was halted for about a half hour due to a power outage.