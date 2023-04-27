Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to new contract

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract, NFL Network reports.

Sources: Lamar Jackson and the #Ravens have agreed to terms. He has his deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson's tumultuous offseason

Jackson's offseason started with the Ravens giving him the non-exclusive franchise tag, and it was a surprise that the relationship between team and player reached that point.

Jackson was a first-round pick of the Ravens out of the University of Louisville, where he won a Heisman Trophy. He took over as the starter during his rookie season, and in his second season he was a unanimous MVP. He became the most electrifying player in the NFL, the best running quarterback the league has seen. He averages 63.4 rushing yards per game, more than 20 yards per game more than previous record holder Michael Vick.

Jackson's relationship became strained with the Ravens as the end of his rookie contract neared. When Jackson suffered a knee injury in Week 13 of last season, it was not expected to keep him out the rest of the season. However, Jackson didn't play again. There was speculation that it was due to his upcoming free agency, causing Jackson to defend himself and say his knee was unstable. Jackson didn't appear in the Ravens' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and it was notable that he didn't even travel to the game.

That set up a contentious offseason.

Jackson got the franchise tag

Jackson was given the non-exclusive franchise tag, which set up a rare situation. There are very few good quarterbacks who get to negotiate with other teams at a prime age during free agency. It was unheard of for a 26-year-old former MVP quarterback.

Yet, the biggest story for the first few weeks of free agency was that Jackson didn't get any offers. The Atlanta Falcons said they were good moving forward with Desmond Ridder, the Washington Commanders said the same about Sam Howell. When the Houston Texans were shopping Deshaun Watson in a trade last offseason it led to a bidding war; this year Jackson was mostly ignored. The lack of news with Jackson was hard to explain.

When the Ravens signed free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Jackson posted a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation between the two. In the drawn-out drama, people drew conclusions that the signing of Beckham could lead to Jackson's return to Baltimore.

It was an awkward and unprecedented offseason for Jackson and the Ravens. At least there is finally a conclusion.