LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Dillon Brooks may have played his last game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team has informed the pending unrestricted free agent that "he will not be brought back under any circumstances," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Brooks’ showing in the Grizzlies' first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers was a "breaking point," according to the report.

