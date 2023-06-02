Report: Dodgers great, former MVP Steve Garvey mulling bid for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat in California

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Jul 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Steve Garvey was honored during pregame ceremonies for the 40th anniversary of the 1981 World Series team at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports - 16452975

Dodgers great and former NL MVP Steve Garvey is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Per the report, he would run as a Republican seeking the California seat currently held by long-time Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein, 89, is planning to cede the seat for the next election cycle amid concerns about her health. She's held the office since 1992.

The Times cited Republican strategist Andy Gharakhan, who's advising Garvey as he contemplates a bid.

“He is being contacted by leaders up and down the state," Gharakhani said. "They’re recruiting him to run from both sides, Republican and Democrat, and he’s seriously considering it. We should have a decision made here in the next few weeks.”

Garvey would face an uphill battle running as a Republican in California. The state hasn't elected a Republican to a state-wide office since re-electing Arnold Schwarzenegger as governor in 2006. Schwarzenegger initially took office during the 2003 recall election to replace Gray Davis. California hasn't elected a Republican U.S. senator since Pete Wilson in 1988.

Garvey, 74, has never held elected office. He raised funds for then-future President George H.W. Bush in 1988 and has recently been active in California Republican politics as a potential candidate and supporter of Republican office holders, the Times reports. He hasn't publicly addressed his reported interest in running and didn't respond to Times requests for comment. Per Gharakhani, he would platform on issues such as cost of living and public safety.

Per the Times, 20 candidates had applied to run for the seat through the end of March. Los Angeles attorney Eric Early is among the Republican candidates. He twice ran for the state's attorney general office in 2018 and 2022 without success. Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee are also planning to run.

Sources told the Times that Garvey hopes to leverage his name recognition and that he believes that it's important for the Republican party to have a prominent name on the ticket in 2024.

Garvey played 19 MLB seasons as an infielder, all of them in California. He played 14 seasons for the Dodgers from 1969-1982, where he earned eight of his 10 All-Star bids. He was named NL MVP in 1974 after slashing .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs, 111 RBI and 5 stolen bases. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 1981.

Garvey finished his career with the San Diego Padres, where he made two more All-Star teams in five seasons from 1983-87.