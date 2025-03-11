Report: Derek Barnett returning to Texans

Defensive end Derek Barnett is returning to the Houston Texans on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reports.
Barnett, 28, recorded five sacks, seven quarterback hits and 26 combined tackles for the Texans last season.
