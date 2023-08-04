Report: Arizona State and Utah apply for Big 12 membership

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Arizona State and Utah could be the next teams heading to the Big 12.

According to ESPN, the two schools have applied for formal membership in the conference. Their reported applications come a day after Arizona was approved to be the conference’s 14th member. Colorado was the first Pac-12 school to move to the Big 12 ahead of the 2024 football season when the conference announced the Buffaloes’ arrival in July.

The Pac-12 had nine teams after Colorado’s departure but two more left the conference on Friday after Yahoo Sports reported that Oregon and Washington would be joining the Big Ten. Arizona’s Big 12 future membership is not yet complete; the school’s Board of Regents still needs to approve a move.

The same Board of Regents governs both Arizona and Arizona State and it’s always felt unlikely that one team would move to the Big 12 and another wouldn’t given their shared governance.

