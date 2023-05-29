Report: 76ers to hire Nick Nurse as next head coach

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Nick Nurse as their next head coach.

The 76ers struck a deal with Nurse on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nurse will replace Doc Rivers in Philadelphia, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the franchise.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

