Red Sox's Jarren Duran suspended for 2 games by MLB for using anti-gay slur toward fan

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran runs on his double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for uttering an anti-gay slur at a fan in the Fenway Park stands during Sunday's 10–2 loss to the Houston Astros.

Duran will begin serving the suspension immediately, beginning with Monday's game versus the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The suspension is consistent with prior penalties issued to players for similar incidents. Matt Joyce, then with the Oakland Athletics, was suspended for two games without pay in 2017 for using an anti-gay slur toward a fan. That season, the Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar also received a two-game suspension for calling an opposing pitcher homophobic slur.

In 2012, Yunel Escobar was suspended for three games for wearing eye black strips with an anti-gay slur written on them.

Duran's insult could be heard on the NESN broadcast and quickly circulated online. A fan was heckling the All-Star while he was at bat, saying he needed a tennis racket to hit the ball. Duran responded with the slur.

Following Sunday's game, the Red Sox issued a statement in which Duran apologized for his actions.

"During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran's statement said. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.

"Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

The team said the matter was addressed with Duran and also issued an apology to the Red Sox fans and LGBTQ community.

"The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game," the team statement said "We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance on inclusivity."

Duran, who turns 28 in September, is batting .291 with an .853 OPS, 14 home runs, 58 RBI and 29 stolen bases. His 36 doubles lead the American League, and he leads the majors with 13 triples.

The four-year veteran was named to his first AL All-Star team this year and won All-Star Game MVP honors by hitting a home run in the midsummer classic.

