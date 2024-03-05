Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito reportedly may miss the season with an elbow injury

Lucas Giolito went from being the Boston Red Sox's presumed Opening Day starter on the mound, to possibly missing the season due to an elbow injury, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the right-handed pitcher could miss the entire 2024 season after he under went test that showed Giolito has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor strain.

More than likely, the damage would need surgery to correct the injuries and that would keep him out for the year as the anticipated recovery time is around six months.

Giolito finished with a 4.88 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 184 1/3 innings and 33 starts in 2023. He played for the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians last season.

That would be a massive blow to a Red Sox team that didn't do much in free agency and has very little contingency plan if the 29 year old isn't available.

Boston signed Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract, which left them with little spending flexibility in the aftermath.

Left-handed pitcher Chris Sale was traded in the offseason. The Red Sox also signed reliever Liam Hendriks, who underwent Tommy John surgery, and righty Cooper Criswell to help fill out the bullpen.

Last season, Boston finished 78-84 and in last place in the American League East. It was the second year in a row the Red Sox have placed last in the division and with that exact same record.