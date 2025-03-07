Real Madrid continue Champions League Dominance, Alisson saves Liverpool & an early Marta award contender!

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros recap Real Madrid’s impressive performance against cross town rivals, Atletico Madrid, including Brahim Diaz’s incredible solo goal. They also react to Diaz’s on-field beef with Diego Simeone and Real Madrid’s continued Champions League dominance.

Christian and Alexis react to the other marquee Champions League games this week, including Alisson’s heroic effort in goal to give Liverpool an unlikely win over PSG. They also chat Arsenal’s 7 goal thrashing & Harry Kane’s dominant night.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down a Marta award worth goal from Jacqui Ovalle in Liga MX Femenile.

(11:00) - Real Madrid edge Atleti in 1st leg

(20:35) - Alisson saves Liverpool

(29:40) - Barcelona def. Benfica 1-0

(35:45) - Arsenal score 7 goals on PSV

(42:00) - Bayern Munich def. Leverkusen 3-0(52:20) - Jacqui Ovalle scores insane goal

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!