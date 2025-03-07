Real Madrid continue Champions League Dominance, Alisson saves Liverpool & an early Marta award contender!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros recap Real Madrid’s impressive performance against cross town rivals, Atletico Madrid, including Brahim Diaz’s incredible solo goal. They also react to Diaz’s on-field beef with Diego Simeone and Real Madrid’s continued Champions League dominance.

Christian and Alexis react to the other marquee Champions League games this week, including Alisson’s heroic effort in goal to give Liverpool an unlikely win over PSG. They also chat Arsenal’s 7 goal thrashing & Harry Kane’s dominant night.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down a Marta award worth goal from Jacqui Ovalle in Liga MX Femenile.

(11:00) - Real Madrid edge Atleti in 1st leg

(20:35) - Alisson saves Liverpool

(29:40) - Barcelona def. Benfica 1-0

(35:45) - Arsenal score 7 goals on PSV

(42:00) - Bayern Munich def. Leverkusen 3-0(52:20) - Jacqui Ovalle scores insane goal

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts