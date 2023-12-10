Ravens ride Lamar Jackson heroics, wild walk-off punt return for TD past Rams to keep pace for AFC's No. 1 seed

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Dec 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) grabs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) jerexzsy while he throws during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports - 22077561 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

What a win for Baltimore.

The Ravens rallied past the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday thanks to Lamar Jackson's heroics and a walk-off touchdown in overtime to keep pace for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed. After Jackson helped send the game to the extra session with a late touchdown drive, Tylan Wallace sealed the 37-31 victory with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Wallace eluded several would-be Rams tacklers then broke free down the left sideline for the game-winning score.

Tylan Wallace takes it all the way for a walk-off punt return TD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VWBqUd82VN — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023

With the win, the Ravens improved to 10-3 for the best record in the AFC. The Miami Dolphins will look to keep pace Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

The walk-off touchdown ensured that a stellar day for Jackson didn't go to waste. The Ravens quarterback threw for three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score late in regulation that helped send the game to overtime. Facing third-and-17 from the Rams' 21-yard line with 1:41 remaining, Jackson dropped deep on a shotgun snap, then threw a touchdown dart to Zay Flowers at the goal line.

💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/YFoxLnozga — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2023

The score gave the Ravens a 31-28 lead with 1:16 remaining. The Rams responded with a field-goal drive to force overtime before Wallace's punt return sent the home Ravens crowd into a frenzy. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the surging Rams, who had a chance to assert themselves in the NFC playoff race. Instead the fell to 6-7 on the outside looking in at the postseason picture.