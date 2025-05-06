Ravens release Justin Tucker + Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel & more storylines to watch | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Will we ever see Justin Tucker play again for an NFL team? Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab break down the kicker's release from the Baltimore Ravens after 13 seasons. Was this truly a "football decision" or did the accusations of improper conduct from 16 massage therapists play a bigger role than the team is letting on? Then, the crew switches gears to talk about some of the biggest storylines they have their eyes on as teams report for OTAs and minicamps. They finish the show up by debuting a new segment: "Rise, Repeat or Retreat" where they debate which teams will improve, take a step back or stay the same this season, starting with the NFC East.

(1:05) - Ravens release K Justin Tucker

(17:50) - Is J.J. McCarthy ready to take over in Minnesota?

(27:00) - Colts quarterback competition

(32:50) - Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland

(40:20) - Travis Hunter’s usage in Jacksonville

(45:00) - Rise, Repeat or Retreat? NFC East

